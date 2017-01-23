Truth should come out regarding Netaji’s disappearance: Mamata Banerjee

Allahabad: A freedom fighter blows a bugle to pay tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 119th birth anniversary in Allahabad on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI1_23_2017_000055B) Allahabad: A freedom fighter blows a bugle to pay tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 119th birth anniversary in Allahabad on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI1_23_2017_000055B)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said truth should come out regarding the mysterious disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. “We celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji every year but we do not know about his disappearance. This is a tragedy,” she said at a programme in Darjeeling on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji. “We had declassified all Netaji files which were with the state government. Some files were there with the central government. Truth may come out if there was an investigation but unfortunately it did not happen,” she said.

“Netaji’s birthday is as important for us as Independence Day or Republic Day. Netaji was a leader of the country. A true leader does not discriminate, works for all,” she said. On the occasion, Banerjee made subtle criticism of the abolition of the Planning Commission saying, “Netaji had a very clear vision for the country. He thought of the Planning Commission even before the Independence”.

The chief minister said her government has allotted Rs 10 lakh for the renovation of the house where Netaji had stayed in the hills. On the development of the hills, she said, “Bengal is not complete without the hills. We have already allotted almost Rs 300 crore to the various development boards. We have formed three new development boards for the hills and allotted Rs 10 crore for them. “We will fulfil the dream of Netaji. We will keep working for the common people,” she said.