Truth has habit of coming out: Rahul Gandhi on Arvind Kejriwal

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today suggested that the “truth” has come out in the case of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been accused by his former minister Kapil Mishra of receiving Rs 2 crore cash from his ministerial colleague Satyendra Jain.

“The thing I like about the truth is, it has a habit of coming out,” Gandhi tweeted.

His reaction came after Mishra, ousted AAP minister, alleged that Jain had given Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal.

Mishra today fired a fresh salvo at Kejriwal alleging that a Rs 50 crore deal was arranged for the party chief’s brother-in-law.

Mishra, who was sacked as minister on Saturday, also alleged that during the Punjab polls, there was massive corruption by AAP in ticket distribution, including supplying of liquor by party members.

