Trustee of international school in Mumbai booked for raping 4-year-old student

The trustee of an international school in Andheri East and one more person were booked last month for raping a four-year-old kindergarten student, police have said. No arrest has been made as the trustee is currently travelling abroad. According to the police, the girl’s parents filed a complaint at the MIDC police station on May 18, alleging that their daughter had been sexually assaulted by one of the trustees in October 2016. The police said that the alleged assault came to light later that month, when the girl’s mother asked her about unexplained marks on her body.

“The complainants first approached an NGO for advice. They were directed to approach the police,” said an officer at the MIDC police station.

After several months of seeking legal opinion, the parents lodged an FIR on May 18. The police conducted a medical examination of the girl only recently, as she had been on holiday abroad with her parents.

The two accused have been booked for penetrative sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and with raping a woman under the age of 16, said Rashmi Karandikar, Mumbai Police Spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations). A senior officer said the matter was also taken up at a recent meeting of students’ parents.

“The trustee teaches higher classes and his daily schedule does not take him to the kindergarten section. We are probing how he came in contact with the girl,” said the officer.

