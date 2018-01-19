Besides luxury apartments, Trump Towers offer buyers to meet Donald Trump Jr

The Trump Tower logo is pictured in New York, U.S. REUTERS The Trump Tower logo is pictured in New York, U.S. REUTERS

Aiming to woo property buyers, Real estate firm M3M India has come up with a rather unusual offer of promising the first 100 buyers in ‘Trump Towers’ project in Gurgaon to “meet Donald Trump Jr” in US, raising questions regarding the ethical implication of the proposal.

Speaking during the launch of the ambitious Rs 1,200 crore project, M3M India director Pankaj Bansal said, “about an initial 100 buyers will fly to the US where Donald Trump Jr will host them,” quotes PTI.

M3M has partnered with Tribeca to develop 250 luxury residences under brand ‘Trump Towers’, currently headed by Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump.

Trump Towers entered the reality domain in north India on January 10, with an initial offering of apartments with three and four bedroom options. The luxury apartments, in size ranging from 3,500 sq ft to 6000 sq ft, will be sold in an exuberant price bracket of Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

