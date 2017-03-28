Trump dials PM Modi following Assembly election victory: Here’s when both leaders spoke in the past

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

President Donald Trump on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for the BJP’s performance in the recent Assembly elections, as per a White House statement. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters of the development. However, he did not divulge anything about whether other issues too were discussed during the conversation between the two leaders.

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP fought the elections in five states and successfully formed government in four. PM Modi himself addressed a number of rallies in all five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, and played a major role in the party win.

The two leaders, Donald Trump and Narendra Modi, have spoken to each other over the phone in the past too. Here are the two instances when they rang each other:

# Just hours after announcement of Donald Trump’s surprise victory in the US Presidential elections against Democrat Hillay Clinton, PM Narendra Modi called him up and congratulated him. PM Modi was among the leaders who spoke with Trump over phone within hours of his victory on November 9. According to a statement issued by MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup, the two leaders also talked about taking forward strategic partnership between India and US.

# In the second instance, Donald Trump called up PM Narendra Modi four days after he was sworn-in as US President and the two leaders discussed issues like trade, defence and terrorism. In a readout of the call, White House stated that the newly-appointed president had emphasised that ‘US considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world’.

Trump garnered a lot of support from the Hindu community living in US during his presidential campaign. An event was also organised by Republican Hindu Coalition ahead of the US polls and in a video released before the event, Trump was seen using PM Narendra Modi’s popular campaign slogan ‘ab ki baar, Modi sarkar’, replacing Modi with Trump.

