TruJet flights to connect Nanded and Mumbai

TruJet, a Hyderabad-based airline, will soon connect Nanded to Mumbai under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) Regional connectivity scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

From Thursday, the airline would connect Hyderabad to Nanded and later, the route would be extended to Mumbai after technical procedure is complete. The airline also announced the launch of its Hyderabad-Cuddapah route from Thursday.

“We are very happy to provide air connectivity on unconnected sectors as part of our strategy of connecting unserved and under-served markets. Cuddapah is a very important business destination in Andhra Pradesh and Nanded is an under-served airport that we will connect,” Vankayalapati Umesh, managing director,Turbo Megha Airways private limited, promoter of Trujet, said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now