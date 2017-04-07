Truckers call off strike in Telangana

The strike was withdrawn after the lorry owners met Transport Minister P Mahendar Reddy here this evening (Representational Image/ PTI Photo) The strike was withdrawn after the lorry owners met Transport Minister P Mahendar Reddy here this evening (Representational Image/ PTI Photo)

Lorry owners in Telangana today called off their over week-long strike after the state government assured them to look into their demands. The stir was withdrawn after the lorry owners met Transport Minister P Mahendar Reddy here this evening. The government assured them to look into the demands which fall within the purview of the state, officials said.

However, the truckers will not operate inter-state services. Responding to a call given by the South India Motor Transport Association (SIMTA), members of the Lorry Owners’ Association of Telangana (LOAT) went on an indefinite strike on March 30 in support of their demands.

The strike had paralysed the movement of goods in the state. SIMTA had been demanding withdrawal of increase in the premium for third party insurance and roll back of hike in challan (penalty) and toll fees. Its other demands included reduction of VAT on diesel and withdrawal of the proposal to scrap 15-year-old vehicles.

Among other things, the LOAT is demanding a single permit system for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Following a meeting with the Transport Minister and after assurances to look into their demands, the lorry owners

have withdrawn the strike within Telangana.

However, they said they will not operate inter-state services,” Principal Secretary (Transport) Sunil Sharma told PTI.

The state government assured to immediately look into the demands pertaining to single permit system, parking lots

and loading and unloading issues, official sources said. The government has decided to constitute a committee consisting of Transport Department officials to address issues raised by LOAT. The panel has been asked to submit its report within 15 days, they said.

LOAT has also opposed seizure of vehicles by the police in cases filed under the IPC Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence). On this, the minister said a request that such vehicles should not seized would be forwarded to the Director General of Police.

