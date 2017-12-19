Truck-tempo collision: PAC Jawan dead, several injured

“The injured PAC jawan was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the SSP said, adding the injured too have been hospitalised. (Representational Image) “The injured PAC jawan was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the SSP said, adding the injured too have been hospitalised. (Representational Image)

A jawan of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was killed when the tempo he was travelling in collided with a truck here in Karkala area of the district, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, nearly half-a-dozen people sustained serious injuries in the accident. The deceased, identified as Amit Kumar, was sitting on the front row of the ill-fated tempo when the accident took place yesterday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandraprakash said on Tuesday.

Amit, who hailed from Gautam Buddh Nagar district of the state, was posted in the 27th battalion of PAC, he informed.

