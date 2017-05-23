Truck runs over 5 on Delhi-Chandigarh highway

Five people were mowed down by a truck on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway at Panipat early Tuesday. Two persons died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Only one of the deceased has been identified so far. The bodies have been kept at Civil Hospital Panipat where the postmortem examination will be conducted.

The incident took place around 2.50 am when a canter carrying crates of fruits overturned at the highway near Panipat. According to the police, the driver and one more came out of the canter through the windows and went to a nearby dhaba for help. Two persons accompanied them to the spot. Two persons on a bike who were passing by also stopped to help. While one identified as Ajay stood near the bike at a distance, the other, Jitender, went near the canter.

Suddenly, a speeding truck appeared and ran over all five. The truck even dragged the five to around 15 feet before the driver could apply the brakes.The driver fled leaving the truck behind. Police have registered a case on a complaint given by Ajay who is the eyewitness.

