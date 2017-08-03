Truck carrying meat seized in Bihar, 3 detained

The truck was carrying meat from the illegal slaughter house at Rani Sagar locality under Shahpur police station area, the DM said.(ANI Photo) The truck was carrying meat from the illegal slaughter house at Rani Sagar locality under Shahpur police station area, the DM said.(ANI Photo)

A truck carrying meat from an illegal slaughter house was seized and three persons were detained in this connection in Bhojpur district of Bihar on Thursday. Locals intercepted the Muzaffarpur-bound truck at Shahpur bazar, overpowered three men travelling in the vehicle even as another occupant fled from the spot, district magistrate Sanjeev Kumar said.

The three persons were then handed over to the police. The truck was carrying meat from the illegal slaughter house at Rani Sagar locality under Shahpur police station area, the DM said. The meat sample has been sent for testing, he said.

Strict action will be taken against those running the illegal slaughter house, the DM said. Meanwhile, the incident sparked off protest by the locals who blocked NH-84 between Ara and Buxar demanding closure of the illegal slaughter house and action against the station house officer (SHO) of Shahpur police station.

After senior police officials rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors, the blockade was lifted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App