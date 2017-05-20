Truck allegedly carrying beef to Hyderabad detained in Bhubaneswar

A truck allegedly carrying beef from Cuttack to Hyderabad was detained at a busy square in Bhubaneswar by locals after involved in a case of rash driving. The mini-truck was intercepted at Rasulgarh square in Bhubaneswar on Saturday morning moments after it hit a few vehicles on national highway. After stopping the truck near Rasulgarh, the locals found that it was laden with meat. Suspecting it to be beef, locals informed police.

“We have detained the driver and interrogating him about the meat. The meat would be sent to laboratory for verifying whether it was beef or something else,” said Manheswar police station inspector-in-charge KP Mishra. The meat, weighing several quintals, was wrapped in a polythene sheet.

Soon after the truck was detained a large number of people gathered near Rasulgarh square. The police have launched a probe to ascertain the source of beef and people responsible for the slaughter of cows/bullocks and transportation of beef illegally.

Under the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960, killing of cows is prohibited. Killing of cows(heifer or calf) is a cognisable offence and carries penal provision of imprisonment up to maximum of 2 years or fine up to Rs 1,000 or both. However, slaughter of bull, bullock allowed on production of fit-for-slaughter certificate if cattle is over 14 years of age or has become permanently unfit for breeding, drought.

