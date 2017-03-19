Five killed in two separate accidents in Rajasthan

Five persons were killed in two accidents in Bharatpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. In Bharatpur, three persons were killed and two injured after the two motorcycles they were riding were hit by a truck near Burja village, they said.

Six persons were on the motorcycles which were hit by the truck. A woman was one of the injured in the incident, while an infant escaped unhurt, Investigating Officer Khalil Khan said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem, he said.

In another incident, two teenagers were killed after being hit by a tractor-trolley in Behror town of Alwar district, a police officer said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem, Investigating officer, Raghuveer Singh, said.

