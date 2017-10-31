TRS obstructing us from raising public issues: Congress

The opposition Congress in Telangana on Tuesday alleged that the ruling TRS is creating hurdles for it in raising public issues in the legislative assembly. (File Photo) The opposition Congress in Telangana on Tuesday alleged that the ruling TRS is creating hurdles for it in raising public issues in the legislative assembly. (File Photo)

The opposition Congress in Telangana on Tuesday alleged that the ruling TRS is creating hurdles for it in raising public issues in the legislative assembly. “We are trying to raise people’s problems in a democratic way even by cooperating with this new government. But, the way interruptions are caused to this effort, is very painful, very undemocratic,” Congress leader of opposition in Telangana K Jana Reddy told reporters in Hyderabad.

Reddy’s comments came after he wanted (in the House) an adjournment motion given by his party to be taken up for debate which was not accepted. On Reddy’s point, Legislative Affairs Minister T Harish Rao said it was decided in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to take up adjournment motions (to allow or disallow) after the Question Hour.

Reddy said his party had argued in the BAC meeting recently that adjournment motion should be taken up if it is urgent though it was not accepted by the government. Talking to reporters, the ruling TRS member Srinivas Goud objected to Congress’ argument.

“If adjournment motion is to be given, should be given after Question Hour. After Speaker decides, they have to decide whether to walk out or to remain (in the House). This is the decorum of the House… But the Congress is strange,” he said. The Congress did not participate during the debate on eradication of illicit distilled liquor.

