TRS legislator booked for threatening landlady

Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLC Farooq Hussain was booked by Nampally police on Monday for abusing and threatening his landlady.

The police said they had registered a criminal case against Hussain for using filthy language and threatening the landlady. The video of entire incident, which was recorded by complainant’s brother, went viral on social media.

According to the police, complainant Amatul Wasay, a US citizen, owns flat 403 in Skill Splendour Apartments at Lakadikapul. She had given the flat to Farooq on rent about six years ago. For the last two years, she has been requesting Farooq to vacate the flat, but he allegedly did not respond to her requests and also stopped paying the rent six months ago.

She came from New York on Sunday and on Monday morning, she visited the flat along with her brother Mohammed Mujtab Alvi to meet Farooq.

An altercation took place between them and the MLC allegedly used filthy language and at one point took out his slippers and threatened to beat them up.

The MLC has refused to comment. The landlady approached Nampally police and lodged a complaint after showing a video.

“We were asking him to vacate the apartment for the past two years but he was delaying it by seeking time and for the past six months, he even stopped paying the rent, so we came to meet him. But he started threatening us and boasted about his connections with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the ruling party. He abused me and even tried to hit me with his sandals,’’ Wasay said.

