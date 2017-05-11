TRS govt indifferent to plight of Telangana farmers, says Ananth Kumar

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. (File Photo) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. (File Photo)

Union minister Ananth Kumar today accused the TRS government in Telangana of “not responding” to the plight of farmers despite the Centre releasing funds.

“Central government has already released input subsidy for farmers. Total Rs 800 crore has been released by the union government, out of which one third (amount) has been distributed by the state (Telangana) so far.

“(However), remaining two third is yet to reach farmers. There is a drought-like situation in Telangana. Poor farmers are suffering,” the minister for chemicals and fertilisers said while addressing a meeting of the BJP cadres in Mahabubnagar.

He said prime minister Naredra Modi and the BJP president Amit Shah have directed all the party functionaries, MLAs, MPs and ministers to take the party to the doorsteps of every household in the country.

Telangana state unit BJP president K Laxman and other senior leaders spoke at the meeting.

