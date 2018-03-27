TRS drops protest plan in House, no-confidence motion likely to be taken up

This was disclosed by TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha AP Jithender Reddy while talking to The Indian Express. This was disclosed by TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha AP Jithender Reddy while talking to The Indian Express.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), which has been protesting in the Well of both Houses of Parliament to press for its demand over reservations, has decided not to do so from Tuesday. This was disclosed by TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha AP Jithender Reddy while talking to The Indian Express.

This could brighten the chances of notice for no-confidence motion being taken up. The Congress, which had been supporting the TDP and YSR Congress notices for moving a motion of no-confidence in the government, has itself given a notice for Tuesday. CPM group leader P Karunakaran has also moved a similar notice.

With the TRS stepping back, the focus shifts to the AIADMK that has been regularly demonstrating in the Well. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had been maintaining that even though she was “duty-bound” to take up the notice, she could not move forward and count the number of people backing the notice because the House was not in order.

When asked about the change in stand, Reddy said: “The House was getting adjourned every day. A misconception was gaining ground that we were not letting the House function, though the AIADMK was also protesting in the Well.” Therefore, he said, the TRS decided not to persist with its protest in the Well so that the House could take up the notice for no-confidence motion. “We will also participate in the deliberations,” Reddy added.

He dismissed the suggestion that the TRS was forcing adjournments at the behest of the ruling BJP to block the no-confidence motion. He said the TRS had been protesting in the Well ever since the second part of the budget session commenced from March 5, while the TDP and YSR Congress mooted the no-confidence move on March 14. “TDP was sharing power with the BJP when we started demonstrating… Where is the question of our protest being linked to their no-confidence notices?” he asked.

He said the TRS government in Telangana will continue to press for an increase in total reserved quota beyond 50 per cent.

The party also wants the Centre to place a legislation passed by the state to this effect in the Ninth Schedule so that it cannot be challenged in court.

