TRS backs NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi extended support to NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind soon after Kovind’s name was announced on Monday afternoon, reported news agency ANI.

Ending all speculation, BJP national president Amit Shah announced Kovind’s name at a press conference held in Delhi. Reportedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked to Telangana Chief Minister and TRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao seeking his support. TRS’ announcement followed soon after.

K. T. Rama Rao, Minister Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Govt of Telangana, took to Twitter to say, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has telephoned KCR seeking support for Sri Ramnath Kovind Ji as President.”

PM Modi has also spoken to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy on Kovind’s candidature. Pavan Kumar Varma, a member of JDU, said the opposition will ponder over the BJP’s nominee and decide on the next course of action.

JDU leader Sharad Yadav, said, “The Opposition will meet to discuss the name proposed by NDA (Opposition ki baithak hogi,usme naam pe vichaar karenge, NDA ne naam announce kiya hai uspe bhi baat karenge)”

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah, in a press briefing, had said, “Ram Nath Kovind always fought for the betterment of the Dalits and other backward castes. His candidature has been intimated to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.”

In spite of the reported differences between K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Amit Shah, the BJP has consulted the TRS on fielding a consensus candidate in the Presidential election.

The TRS, which has 17 MPs and 82 MLAs and a strength of 1.6 per cent to contribute to the NDA candidate’s victory, had earlier indicated to support NDA presidential candidate.

