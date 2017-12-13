Trolled for attending Christmas charity event, Amruta Fadnavis says it was a ‘good cause’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with wife Amruta (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with wife Amruta (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, who attended a Christmas charity event in Mumbai Monday, was trolled on Twitter after she tweeted a photograph from the event.

“launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM – to collect gifts from people -for poor children ,to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas.Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with others,” she tweeted Monday.

Several users slammed her for promoting a charity linked to Christmas, while others accused her of “spreading Christianity”.

In her response, Amruta posted: “I’m a proud Hindu & like many, I celebrate every festival in my country & that is an individual choice.. We represent the true spirit of our country . and that doesn’t dilute our love towards our country , religion & humanity. In my capacity as a Proud Hindu Citizen, I will always try to unite & bring in harmony wherever I can. But just wish to remind you that empathetic journalists & journalism should not ignite the fire of religious differences .Ican’t stop a serene action bcoz of some wrong deeds!”

Speaking to The Indian Express Tuesday, Amruta said, “I genuinely thought that was a good cause to associate with. What mattered to me was the smiles on the faces of these poor children but the whole thing was showcased in absolutely negative light.”

