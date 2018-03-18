Trivendra Singh Rawat completes one year in office, terms corruption biggest challenge for Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Mentioning corruption as the “single biggest challenge in the implementation of any scheme” in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, asked for the support of the people to combat corruption. Rawat was speaking on completion of one year of the BJP government in the state.

Rawat, after becoming the CM had said that his efforts would be to form a “corruption-free government, which works with transparency”. “I have closely observed the process of implementation of various schemes in the state, and I can say now that corruption remains the single biggest challenge for us. In a year I have seen that the people who need to be benefitted get nothing, while many others are benefitting from indulging in corruption,” Rawat added. Rawat urged the people for their support in combatting corruption.

In March last year, Rawat had initiated a state-level probe into an alleged multi-crore scam in farmland acquisition for widening of the National Highway 74. The scam pertains to agricultural land in the state’s Udham Singh Nagar district which was shown as non-agricultural so that higher compensation money could be paid to owners whose land was being acquired.

Boasting his government’s achievement, Rawat said, “I can say with confidence that in one year we have curbed corruption in the State to a great extent, currently 20 officials are in jail (for alleged involvement in the scam).”

