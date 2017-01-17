Trishund Ganpati Temple: Over 250-year-old temple in for a Rs 25-lakh makeover by Pune Municipal Corporation

Shyam Dhawale, Chief of PMC Heritage Division, said the focus is to strengthen the structure, while retaining the beauty of the temple. Express Photo Shyam Dhawale, Chief of PMC Heritage Division, said the focus is to strengthen the structure, while retaining the beauty of the temple. Express Photo

Trishund Ganpati Temple at Somwar Peth near Kamla Nehru Hospital, which was built between 1754 and 1770, is set to get a facelift by the Heritage Department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). One of the best pieces of architecture, the structure is a mix of Rajasthan, Malwa and South Indian style of architecture. As the name goes, this is a unique Ganesh temple with ‘Tri-Shund’ (three trunks).

Shyam Dhawale, Chief of PMC Heritage Division, said the focus is to strengthen the structure, while retaining the beauty of the temple. “This temple is a significant part of Pune’s heritage and we will ensure that it is preserved in a proper manner. We have sanctioned a budget of Rs 25 lakh for the project,” he said.

During the time of Peshwas, Somwar Peth area was a cremation ground. The tradition was to build a temple near the burial place of an ascetic. There are many unidentified ‘samadhis’ (tombs) in Somwar Peth even today. It is believed that there is a ‘samadhi’ of an ascetic underneath the main sanctum of Trishund Ganpati temple.

The PMC has roped in an agency that specialises in archaeological renovation for the project. BM Sharma, who has been tasked with this work, has started the excavation work around the temple. The laser beams used to locate the structure underground have shown signs of the foundation — spread up to 30 feet on all the sides underground. This attests to the strength of the temple structure. The lime used to build the temple is of a very peculiar nature. As against the normal cement, which erodes with time, this one gets harder every year. This lime is dipped in water for more than two years before it can be used.

The leakages in the basement can be sealed from the source side, said Sharma, who has been instrumental in the renovation of many historic places such as Nana wada, Vishrambaug wada, Nanasaheb Peshawe’s samadhi, Mahatma Phule Mandai and Kasba Ganpati temple.

Initially, this was a Shiva temple, then some ascetics from Shaakta sect installed Ganesha here. The basement was used also by Tantric worshippers for meditation. The temple is built using typical Deccan stone basalt. The main idol of Ganesha is also made in pure black Basalt stone. The idol has three trunks and six hands, and is sitting on a peacock.

The interiors of the temple are built in the shape of a diamond, while the exterior is square-shaped. The outer walls of the temple has several stone carvings, one of which shows a British soldier tying a rhinoceros with iron chains. This carving was an artists’ depiction of the Battle of Plassey in 1757, where the British forces won over Bengal and Assam. The rhino resembles Assam fighters. The idols of Natraja, Vishnu and Kaalbhairava can also be seen carved on the walls. Many of these carvings are broken and in need of urgent repair. “The entire renovation work will cost at least five crores,” said one of the engineers.