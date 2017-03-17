Tripura: Three killed, two injured in BSF firing

Three persons were killed and two others injured in South Tripura district today when BSF personnel opened fire at villagers who clashed with them for allegedly harassing women, official sources said. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sabroom, Biplab Kumar Das said an FIR lodged by the villagers alleged that a group of BSF personnel were harassing a group of tribal women at Chitabari, a remote tribal hamlet when they were collecting forest produced around 4.30 PM.

The villagers surrounded the BSF personnel when the women raised an alarm. A clash ensued and the BSF personnel opened fire killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others, Das said. The deceased were identified as Parakumar Tripura (40), Man Kumar Tripura (30) and Swaralaxmi Tripura (40) and the injured were identified as Sunil Kumar Tripura (47) and Jiban Kumar Tripura (22).

The SDM said the injured were being treated at Sabroom hospital. Superintendent of Police, South Tripura, Tapan Debbarma has rushed to the spot with additional forces, the SDM said, adding the situation was under control now. BSF officials refused to comment on the issue.

