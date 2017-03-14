Tripura: Seventeen persons injured in TMC-BJP clash

Altogether 17 persons including 11 policemen, two photo journalists and two party activists each from Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP, were injured in a clash between the two groups, police said on Tuesday. S P (West Tripura), Abhijit Saptarshi said, trouble started last night when Sandip Roy Burman, elder brother of TMC leader, Sudip Roy Burman allegedly beat up a BJP activist.

Watch What Else is Making News



The supporters of both the parties came to lodge FIR in the West Agartala police station last night where clashes ensued in which eleven police personnel sustained minor injuries when they tried to intervene, S P told reporters.

Four BJP and TMC activists including BJP Vice President, Subal Bhaumick and TMC leader Panna Debb, were injured in the incident, Saptarshi said.

He said two photo journalists, who were covering the incident, also sustained injuries and were released from hospital after first aid.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC was imposed in the city for about two hours last night, the SP said.

Secretary of Tripura Journalists Union, Pranab Sarkar condemned the attack on the journalists and demanded exemplary punishment to the erring police personnel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now