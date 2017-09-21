Tripura scribe’s killing ‘reckless, inhuman’: Media Fraternity

A procession for journalist Shantanu Bhowmik was carried out in Agartala, Tripura. The journalist was killed while covering a clash between two tribal parties. (Source: ANI) A procession for journalist Shantanu Bhowmik was carried out in Agartala, Tripura. The journalist was killed while covering a clash between two tribal parties. (Source: ANI)

The media fraternity on Thursday condemned the killing of Tripura journalist Santanu Bhowmick, saying it was a “reckless” and “inhuman” act to silence the voice of the free press. The Press Club of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps, Press Association, Federation of Press Clubs in India and the North East Media Forum issued a joint statement demanding a swift probe into the incident.

“Santanu Bhowmick’s life was taken away by mindless violence when he was discharging his professional journalistic duties. It is a reckless, inhuman act to silence the voice of the free press in the country and an assault on the freedom of press,” the statement said.

Bhowmick, who worked with a local television channel, was covering a clash between the IPFT and the Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad, the tribal wing of the CPI(M), in Mandai area of West Tripura yesterday when he was hit from behind and abducted, a senior police officer had said.

Later, the scribe was found with serious stab injuries and rushed to Agartala Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’, he said. “We demand an impartial and swift probe into the murder of the young Tripura journalist so that culprits can be booked and brought to justice. We also express our solidarity and support to the Tripura Journalists’ Union in their protest against the murder,” the statement said.

“We demand that the state government should give adequate compensation to the family of the young journalist whose life was sniffed out in the line of duty. The chief minister should immediately hold consultations with the Agartala Press Club and Tripura Journalists’ Union for taking steps for safety and security of the journalists,” it added.

Bhowmick’s killing comes days after the murder of veteran editor Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru that had sparked widespread outrage and concern on the state of free press in India.

