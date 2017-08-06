Tripura rebel TMC MLAs meet Amit Shah, all set to join BJP on Sunday

The TMC legislators, along with some other Trinamool members, will join the BJP in Agartala on Monday. (File Photo) The TMC legislators, along with some other Trinamool members, will join the BJP in Agartala on Monday. (File Photo)

Five of the six Trinamool Congress legislators from Tripura, who had openly defied party chief Mamata Banerjee’s directives and voted for the NDA candidate in the Presidential election last month, on Saturday met BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi and confirmed they would join his party without any precondition. The TMC legislators were accompanied by senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his capacity as convenor of BJP’s North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) when they went to meet Shah, with Sarma later tweeting that the Tripura MLAs had “expressed desire to join party unconditionally”.

The TMC legislators, along with some other Trinamool members, will join the BJP in Agartala on Monday. Union Minister of State for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and Sarma will attend the event. The legislators — Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Saha, Pranjit Singha Roy, Diba Chandra Hrankhawal and Biswa Bandhu Sen — were also accompanied by Tripura BJP president Biplab Kumar Deb and Tripura TMC youth wing president Sushanta Choudhury, apart from Sunil Deodhar, BJP’s ‘prabhari’ for Tripura. The BJP is also organising a tribal rally in Agartala on August 9, which will be attended among others by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

This will be the first tribal rally to be organised by the BJP in Tripura, where a tribal body had last week demanded creation of a separate state for tribals of the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App