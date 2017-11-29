Tripura journalist murder: Govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for scribe’s family, Bengal promises job for son

The family of slain journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik in Agartala. (Express photo) The family of slain journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik in Agartala. (Express photo)

The Tripura government on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of Sudip Datta Bhowmik, an Agartala-based journalist who was killed allegedly by the commandant of 2nd Tripura State Rifles (TSR) on November 21.

The decision to this effect was taken during a state Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, which was headed by Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. State Information and Culture Minister Bhanulal Saha made the announcement on Wednesday.

On Friday, the CM had visited Bhowmik’s family in Agartala and assured them to fastrack enquiry into the incident.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal government too announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of Bhowmik. TMC legislator Sabyasachi Dutta handed over the cheque to the family. While Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke with Bhowmik’s widow over the phone, Dutta promised to provide her son – currently studying engineering in Odisha – a government job in her state.

ALSO READ: SIT seizes Tripura journalist Sudip’s phone from commandant’s residence

Bhowmik, a senior journalist with Bengali-daily Syandan Patrika, was shot on November 21, allegedly by a constable of the 2nd Tripura State Rifles (TSR) on the instructions of Commandant Tapan Debbarma, a senior Tripura Police Service (TPS) officer.

RELATED REPORT: Journalist murder: Bandh in Tripura, CPM and BJP trade barbs

Syandan Patrika editor Suba Kumar Dey claimed he was killed because of his series of reports on “financial irregularities and corruption cases” involving Debbarma. According to the police, Bhowmik had also reported on Debbarma’s “extramarital affair”. Dey also claimed Bhowmik was called by the Commandant and was shot inside his office chamber. The body, however, was found in an open space outside the office.

The police have so far arrested four people, including Debbarma and his personal guard, in connection with the murder. While the government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, various journalists’ associations of the state have demanded a CBI enquiry into the incident. Two journalists have been killed in Tripura in a span of two months.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd