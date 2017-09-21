Only in Express
  • LIVE updates: Day after Tripura journalist killed, Section 144 imposed in Agartala

LIVE updates: Day after Tripura journalist killed, Section 144 imposed in Agartala

Tripura journalist murder case LIVE updates: The Agartala Press Club and the Tripura Working Journalists’ Association will stage a silent funeral procession for Shantanu Bhowmik, the Tripura journalist who was killed on Wednesday, in Agartala today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2017 11:07 am
Tripura journalist murder, Journalist murdered in Tripura, Tripura murder, Shantanu Bhowmik, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, India news, Indian Express Tripura journalist murder case LIVE updates: Journalists stage a protest against the killing of a Tripura scribe outside the chief minister’s residence. (Source: ANI)
Top News

Section 144 was imposed in two districts of Tripura on Thursday, a day after a television journalist was beaten to death while on an assignment to cover the clashes between the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Tripura Rajaer Upajati Ganamukti Parishad (TRUGP) in Mandai, in West Tripura. Despite police resorting to lathi charge to disperse the crowds, Shantanu Bhowmik, 28, was reportedly attacked and killed.

On Wednesday night, hours after the incident, journalists staged a protest outside Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s residence. The Tripura Journalists’ Union (TJU) is demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Here are live updates

11.00 am: Today, the Agartala Press Club and the Tripura Working Journalists’ Association will stage a silent funeral procession for Bhowmik in Agartala. Bhowmik was killed at around 12.30 pm, but his body was recovered by police later from behind a local stadium.

10.55 am: A day after the clashes between IPFT and CPI(M)’s trible wing, the TRUGP, Section 144 has been imposed in two districts of the state. Mobile internet data services have been suspended in Agartala as well, reported news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 21: Latest News