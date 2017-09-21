LIVE updates: Day after Tripura journalist killed, Section 144 imposed in Agartala

Tripura journalist murder case LIVE updates: Journalists stage a protest against the killing of a Tripura scribe outside the chief minister’s residence. (Source: ANI) Tripura journalist murder case LIVE updates: Journalists stage a protest against the killing of a Tripura scribe outside the chief minister’s residence. (Source: ANI)

Section 144 was imposed in two districts of Tripura on Thursday, a day after a television journalist was beaten to death while on an assignment to cover the clashes between the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Tripura Rajaer Upajati Ganamukti Parishad (TRUGP) in Mandai, in West Tripura. Despite police resorting to lathi charge to disperse the crowds, Shantanu Bhowmik, 28, was reportedly attacked and killed.

On Wednesday night, hours after the incident, journalists staged a protest outside Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s residence. The Tripura Journalists’ Union (TJU) is demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident.

11.00 am: Today, the Agartala Press Club and the Tripura Working Journalists’ Association will stage a silent funeral procession for Bhowmik in Agartala. Bhowmik was killed at around 12.30 pm, but his body was recovered by police later from behind a local stadium.

10.55 am: A day after the clashes between IPFT and CPI(M)’s trible wing, the TRUGP, Section 144 has been imposed in two districts of the state. Mobile internet data services have been suspended in Agartala as well, reported news agency ANI.

