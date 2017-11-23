Tripura journalist murder: BJP says proof of jungle raj, asks CM to quit

Sudip Datta Bhaumik’s body was later brought to Agartala (Photo by Abhishek Saha) Sudip Datta Bhaumik’s body was later brought to Agartala (Photo by Abhishek Saha)

The BJP described the killing of Tripura journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik on a police batalion’s campus near here on Tuesday as as “confirmation of jungle raj” under the Left Front regime in the state, seeking the immediate resignation of Manik Sarkar, the Home Minister and Chief Minister. The BJP has also called a bandh in the state on Thursday. “The state’s law and order situation is at its worst. Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who also holds the home portfolio, should resign,” said Sunil Deodhar, the BJP in-charge for Tripura. The party has called a 12-hour bandh in Tripura to protest against the journalist’s murder. The Youth Congress has also called a bandh here on Thursday to register its protest.

Senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also described the incident as proof of “jungle raj” under the Left Front in Tripura. “It is such a terrible shame that reign of terror continues in @cpimspeak ruled Tripura as another journalist #SudipDattaBhowmik is killed – 2nd such murder in 2 months. Our worst fears on Gunda & Jungle-Raj of #ManikSarkar is confirmed,” Sarma, who is also convenor of the BJP’s North-East Democratic Alliance, tweeted.

Deodhar claimed the “cold-blooded murder” of the journalist was “pre-planned.” He tweeted, “Cold-blood murder of #SudipDattaBhowmik was pre-planned. He wrote 3 articles exposing financial frauds of #TapanDebbarma, Commandant of 2nd Tripura Rifles.” Veteran CPI(M) leader and Tripura CM Manik Sarkar said, “I am deeply saddened and shocked at the death of Sudip Datta Bhowmik at the hands of a bodyguard of the Commandant inside the 2nd TSR headquarters.”

