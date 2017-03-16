Tripura High Court Public Prosecutor resigns for not opposing bail plea

A public prosecutor of Tripura High Court has resigned after his role was criticized in the state Assembly for allegedly not opposing bail plea of 12 persons convicted in a lower court. “I have tendered my resignation to the government as my role as Public Prosecutor was criticized in the Assembly on Wednesday,” Avijit Ghosh told reporters at Agartala.

Opposition political parties demanded action against him as he did not oppose the bail petition of 12 persons in the Tripura High Court. All the 12 were convicted by a lower court for murdering a Congress legislator 34 years ago.

The Law Minister Tapan Chakraborty informed the Assembly on Wednesday that the Public Prosecutor had tendered his resignation.

A district court sentenced 12 persons, stated to be the members of ruling CPI-M, to life imprisonment in April last year for murdering a Congress MLA Parimal Saha and his friend Jitendra Saha on April 7, 1983.

All the 12 convicts submitted a bail petition in the Tripura high Court, but the court rejected the petition.

