Tripura Governor skips parts of Assembly speech, opposition protests

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy. (File Photo) Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy. (File Photo)

Tripura Assembly today witnessed uproarious scenes when Governor Tathagata Roy refused to read out a certain portion of his written speech on the opening day of the budget session. While reading the written speech, Governor said, “I have read out two pages and now I would read out after para 95.” On which the MLAs of the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Sudip Roy Burman asked the Governor, “Why should you not read out the total speech? We are not opposing you. This is not convention.”

Then the MLAs rushed to the well and shouted slogans like ‘shame’, ‘shame’.

The ruling Left Front members did not react.

However, the Governor read out the rest of his written speech and left the Assembly house.

What the Governor did not read out includes “Communal situation in the country is tense. Minorities and Dalits are under attack and intolerance is increasing. This is what is causing harm to peace, tranquillity, and sense of integrity which is very important for the advancement of the country.

“Dismantling the erstwhile Planning Commission has caused financial constraints to special category states, more particularly small, North Eastern states like Tripura with limited internal resources,” the written speech said.

“Due to non-functioning of the consultative mechanism between the Centre and states, the trend of one party rule is increasing. Thus, the federal structure in the country is virtually under jeopardy,” it said.

“Farmers are not getting remunerative prices of their produce; as a result suicide among farmers have been increasing for the past three years,” it added.

“Demonetisation has paralysed the financial transactions, as over 85 per cent of currency in circulation has been rendered in one stroke. It has caused immense hardship to the common people,” the speech said.

Later, CPI(M) state party secretary and Central Committee member Bijan Dhar declined to comment saying that he was not a member of the House.