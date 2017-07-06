Tripura Governor backs K N Tripathi, accuses TMC regime of hiding riots

Governor of West Bengal Kesari Nath Tripathi (Express file photo by Partha Paul) Governor of West Bengal Kesari Nath Tripathi (Express file photo by Partha Paul)

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy today accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of suppressing information on communal riots in Baduria and said his counterpart K N Tripathi is well within his rights to ask questions to the state administration. Following this, Trinamool Congress activists showed black flags to him. “The governor has every right to ask questions and if needed give suggestion (to state government). There is nothing wrong in it,” Roy told reporters at the sidelines of a birth anniversary programme of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

“As far as I know him (Tripathi), he is not the kind of a person who can humiliate or insult someone,” Roy said. Tripathi and the Mamata Banerjee government were at loggerheads over the communal riots in Baduria area of North 24 Parganas district.

Commenting on the riots, Roy said, “I have seen riots in Bengal both during Left regime and in TMC regime. But the attitude of this government is to suppress the matter. The media was also shy of reporting the riots earlier. “But the fact is you can’t cure a disease by hiding it. You have to give medicine and treatment to cure it. Hiding a problem will not solve it, you have to take action to solve it,” he said at the programme in Calcutta University campus.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, students wing of the ruling TMC, showed black flags to Roy and demanded removal of Tripathi from the post of Bengal governor. The Tripura governor refused to comment on being shown black flags.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App