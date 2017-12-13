Tripura government introduces child care leave for women employees

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar. (Express Photo) Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar. (Express Photo)

The Tripura Government has introduced Child Care Leave (CCL) for women employees with minor children for 730 days in their entire service life, a minister said on Wednesday.

Such employees enjoying the CCL for children’s sickness or examinations would be paid leave salary equal to the pay drawn immediately before proceeding on the CCL.

“The Child Care Leave will be granted to women employees of the state government, who have children below 18 years for a maximum period of 730 days in the entire service life,” State Information and Culture Minister Bhanu Lal Saha told reporters.

This decision was taken in the council of ministers held here yesterday. The Supreme Court passed an order in 2014 that a woman employee of the central government could get uninterrupted leave for two years for child care, which would include needs like examination and sickness.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App