Tripura government failed to utilise central funds, says Radha Mohan Singh

Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh. (File Photo) Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh. (File Photo)

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh has said the Left Front government in Tripura failed to utilise funds released by the central government for developmental projects and to serve the interest of the farmers. “We released Rs 35 lakh in 2016-17 and last fiscal for implementation of ‘Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana’ for Tripura, but the state government could not spend the money. Rs 3.56 crore was sanctioned for soil testing management scheme but it remains unknown how the money was utilised,” Singh said while addressing a gathering of officials and farmers at Lembuchara, near here.

The minister, who was here on a two-day visit, said in the last two years his ministry had sanctioned more than Rs one crore for giving soil health cards to over 1.80 farmers in the state, but the state government could use less than 40 per cent of the fund.

Singh said while in the last five years the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had allocated Rs 7,646 crore, the incumbent Narendra Modi government sanctioned Rs 23,655 crore in less than three years for many projects and schemes in the state.

“As the present central government sanctioned three times more funds than the previous UPA government, we expect development and benefit to the people should also be three times,” he added.

The minister asked the state government to gear up its machinery for executing fisheries, horticulture and animal husbandry related central schemes.

The minister said Tripura’s Left Front government has not submitted any project on ‘Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM)’ and asked the state to give importance to this mission.

The RGM aims to conserve and develop indigenous cattle breeds in a focused and scientific manner.

“The Modi-led government has given emphasis on development of the entire northeastern region with maximum stress on agriculture. It is now up to the state governments concerned to utilise the central schemes properly for the benefit of the people,” he added.

The minister also inaugurated a new Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in West Tripura.

“The government has sanctioned seven KVKs for Tripura, of which five are already functional, and with the inauguration of this one, now six KVKs will become operational in the state,” Singh said.

In addition, the site selection committee is also visiting the state for selection of site for the eighth KVK. With that, all districts in the state will have one KVK each.

The total number of KVKs in the country has now gone up to 668, from 637 about three year ago. Of these, 78 KVKs are functional in the north-eastern states.

