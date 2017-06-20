Tripura girl with giant head syndrome tragically dies before corrective surgery

Roona Begum with her mother. (File photo/ Source: Barcroft TV) Roona Begum with her mother. (File photo/ Source: Barcroft TV)

A five-year-old girl, who made headlines across the globe when a rare condition caused her head to enlarge more than twice the normal size, has passed away days before she was scheduled to undergo corrective surgery, according to news agency AFP. Roona Begum’s family confirmed that she died at her home in Tripura on Sunday after complaining of breathlessness. “She was otherwise fit and fine. But on Sunday she started having breathing problems and I rang up my husband asking him to come back home,” said Fatima Begum.

Fatima said her husband rushed back home and gave their daughter water but added that she died before they could take her to the hospital.

Born with hydrocephalus, a fatal condition that causes cerebrospinal fluid to accumulate on the brain, Roona was treated for free by a New Delhi-based hospital in 2013. Her condition made it impossible for her to sit upright as it put pressure on her head, which swelled to a circumference of 94 centimetres (37 inches).

Her head circumference significantly shrank by 58 centimetres following several rounds of surgery at the Fortis Hospital. However, the tragedy struck the family on Sunday.

With inputs from AFP

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd