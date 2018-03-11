Tripura: CPM cites violence, withdraws Charilam candidate

CPM state secretary Bijan Dhar on Saturday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, informing him of the party’s decision to withdraw CPM candidate Palash Debbarma. (Representational Image) CPM state secretary Bijan Dhar on Saturday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, informing him of the party’s decision to withdraw CPM candidate Palash Debbarma. (Representational Image)

The CPM on Saturday announced that the party was withdrawing its candidate for the election to the Charilam Assembly seat. The election for the constituency was rescheduled after the death of CPM candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma due to a cardiac arrest before the Assembly polls. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, meanwhile, arrived in Tripura to visit areas affected by post-poll violence.

The BJP’s candidate for the election is the newly appointed deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Debbarman. Debbarman, a member of Tripura’s royal family, is also the BJP’s main tribal face. Most other tribal MLAs of the BJP-IPFT alliance belong to IPFT.

CPM state secretary Bijan Dhar on Saturday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, informing him of the party’s decision to withdraw CPM candidate Palash Debbarma.

“Since our appeal for the postponement of the election in 19 Charilam ST AC till the restoration of normalcy has not been considered by the Election Commission of India, based on ground reality, Tripura Left Front Committee in its meeting held at 12 noon on 10th March 2018, has unanimously decided to withdraw the Left Front sponsored CPI (M) candidate from this election,” he wrote in his letter to the EC. Dhar’s letter further said that in CPM’s earlier memorandum submitted to the EC on March 8, “…we had categorically mentioned the names of 11 party offices of CPI (M) and RSP either ransacked, looted, occupied or set on fire.”

“In addition, the memorandum had a list of 58 names of CPM and other Left party leaders, workers and supporters whose houses were attacked, ransacked and looted. Nineteen left leaders and cadres were reported to have been physically assaulted.”

“The CPM candidate has been forced to live outside the constituency. He is unable to move around the constituency even with security cover,” Dhar stated.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App