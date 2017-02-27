Tripura CM warns of attempts to break cultural, communal fabric

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar (File Photo) Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar (File Photo)

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Sunday asserted that constant attempts were being made by some quarters to destroy the country’s cultural, communal and creative fabric. The chief minister said that India was a pluralistic country, but constant attempts were being made by some quarters to rupture the country’s cultural spirit, communal harmony and creative thinking.

Sarkar was speaking as a chief guest in the three-day Sahitya Sammelan (literary conference) organized by a cultural group in sssociation with the state government. “There is a persistent effort also to implant seeds of communal hatred and intolerance in the minds of young people. With the fast-changing political scenario even litterateurs are being influenced and losing their capability to think,” he observed.

“In a state of fear psychosis, the writers and poets are bound to lose their creativity, because they will not be able to properly express what they want to. I will tell the young writers not to be afraid of raising their voice against any kind of fear or scare,” Sarkar appealed. State Minister for Information and Culture Bhanu Lal Saha, Janab Asad Mannan, a noted Bangladeshi writer, and Ramkumar Mukherjee, an eminent litterateur, were among others speaking in the programme. Two hundred writers from different parts of the country and Bangladesh are attending this year’s Sahitya Sammelan