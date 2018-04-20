Tripura CM slams Congress, CPI(M) for ‘maligning’ Amit Shah

“I think Gandhi and Yechuri should beg unconditional apology to people,” Deb said. Biplab Kumar Deb “I think Gandhi and Yechuri should beg unconditional apology to people,” Deb said. Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has criticised the CPI(M) and the Congress for allegedly trying to malign BJP president Amit Shah following the death of special CBI judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

“After the Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeking a probe by Special Investigation Team into Loya’s death and held he died of natural causes, the parties including the Congress and the CPI(M) should be ashamed because they tried to malign our party’s national president Amit Shah in the incident,” Deb, who is also the president of the Tripura unit of the BJP, told reporters last evening.

He alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri were vocal against Shah and they led a deputation of members of Parliament to the president but now were quiet after the Supreme Court verdict.

“I think Gandhi and Yechuri should beg unconditional apology to people,” Deb said.

The apex court Friday said Loya died of natural causes and rejected the petitions that cast a cloud over reasons of his demise and sought an independent probe. Before his death in December 2014, Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin encounter case in which Shah was an accused.

The BJP president was discharged later. Loya died of cardiac arrest, according to police investigation reports, in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter. Loya’s death was spotlighted in November last year after media reports quoting his sister fuelled suspicion over circumstances surrounding it and its link to the Sohrabuddin case.

