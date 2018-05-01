Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
  Quiz: Whose line is it anyway? Biplab Deb or Biplab Deb (parody)

We have interspersed Biplab Deb's quotes with a few fake ones tweeted by a Parody account (one of its tweets went viral). Can you spot the correct answer?

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 5:52:33 pm
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb recent statements to the media have been bizarre and sometimes even downright outrageous. From ‘live streaming’ being available during the Mahabharata-era to why mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, the Tripura Chief Minister seemed to have a worldview on everything under the sun. Such was the tone and tenor of his comments that tweets from parody accounts claiming to be Biplab Deb have fooled many into believing he had said things that were even more outlandish. We have interspersed Biplab’s quotes with a few fake ones tweeted by a Parody account (one of its tweets went viral). Can you spot the correct statement?











Note: Polls 1, 3 and 7 are false.

