Tripura Assembly elections: Nominations of 307 candidates cleared after scrutiny

Tripura CM Manik Sarkar faces a challenge from BJP in the upcoming assembly elections on February 18. (File Photo) Tripura CM Manik Sarkar faces a challenge from BJP in the upcoming assembly elections on February 18. (File Photo)

A total of 320 nominations from different political parties and independent candidates have been filed for the February 18 Assembly elections in Tripura, official sources said on Friday. Of them, nominations of 307 candidates were found valid after a scrutiny held on Thursday, the sources said.

“Thirteen nominations were rejected of which five were dummy candidates of BJP and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura and one of Trinamool Congress. The rest were from independent candidates,” Additional Chief Electoral Officer Debasish Modak said.

He said the nominations were rejected on technical grounds like some candidates did not file affidavits or in some cases their papers were not submitted according to official procedures. Another Additional CEO, Tapas Ray said the first phase of mock poll training for the officials engaged in election duty was completed in five districts out of the total eight and the training for the rest three districts would be held soon. The dates are yet to be finalised, he said.

Besides, training for police officials, expenditure monitoring and IT applications are on, he said. The election result for the 60-member Assembly would be announced on March 3.

