Tripura: 260 lawyers identified as non-practising

Around 260 lawyers in Tripura, including state assembly Speaker Ramendra Debnath besides several political stalwarts, have been identified as non- practicising lawyers by the Bar Council of Tripura.

The politcal heavyweights include Vice-President of the state unit of BJP, Subal Bhaumick, former Chief Minister, Samir Ranjan Burman and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Sudip Roy Burman.

Chairman of Bar Council of Tripura, Pijush Kanti Biswas said the process for identification of the non- practising lawyers began a year ago following a directive from the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the process has now been completed.

“We have submitted the lists of the non-practising lawyers to all the courts and they would be barred from practising advocacy from now and their memberships from bars would be cancelled”, Biswas told reporters.

In case of restarting the practice, the debarred lawyers have to apply freshly for getting permission and their prayer would be examined as per the Certificate and Place of Practice (Verification), Rules, 2015, Biswas, a Senior Advocate said.

He said the lawyers, who did not practice in the courts for the last five consecutive years had their names delisted from the list of practicing lawyers.

The BCI started the process of identification of the non-practising lawyers following direction from the Supreme Court.