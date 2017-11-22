Triple talaq: Woman files complaint after husband divorces her over phone

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the man under IPC sections 498A (husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, she said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the man under IPC sections 498A (husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, she said.

A real estate agent here has been booked for allegedly divorcing his wife over the phone by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice, a practice held “void” and “unconstitutional” by the Supreme Court, police said on Tuesday.

The women’s police station here registered a case against the man yesterday based on a complaint by his 27-year-old wife.

The couple got married on October 18, a woman police official said.

In her complaint, the woman, who worked as a beautician, alleged that her husband went out of their house on November 13 and called her on the phone, uttering the word ‘talaq’ thrice.

The woman suspects her husband divorced her because he may already be married, the police official said.

The woman also claimed that she had given him Rs 2 lakh on different occasions before they got married, the official said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the man under IPC sections 498A (husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, she said.

“Following the pronouncement of triple talaq by her husband, the woman left the house of her in-laws in Golconda area here. We are in the process of questioning her husband,” the police official added.

The Supreme Court had in August this year ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.

