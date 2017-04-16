Those giving talaq against ‘Sharia’ law will face social boycott: AIMPLB

Striking a defiant posture on the contentious issue of triple talaq, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) today asserted that it had the “constitutional” right to implement Muslim personal law. On the Babri Masjid issue, AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani said the board would accept the Supreme Court’s decision on the matter while stressing that “no outside settlement was acceptable”.
On the talaq issue, he said that the board has decided to issue a code of conduct and warned that those who give talaq (divorce) without ‘Sharia’ (Islamic law) reasons will face social boycott.
“A code of conduct for talaq is being issued. With its help, the real picture of Shariat directives will be brought out on the talaq issue. If talaq is given without Shariat reasons, those involved will be socially boycotted,” Rehmani told reporters here.
The board is issuing appeals to all maulanas and imams of mosques to read out the code of conduct during Friday ‘namaz’ and emphasise on its implementation, he said.
The Board has made it clear that it will not tolerate any interference in the Shariat laws, and claimed that majority of the Muslims in the country do not want any change in their personal law.
Rehmani had earlier said that in the recent signature campaign initiated by the AIMPLB across the country, both men and women have said that the Constitution of India guarantees them the provision to practice their own religion.
He had also urged that no roadblocks should be put in the implementation of the personal laws.
The Union government had on October 7 last year opposed in the Supreme Court the practice of triple talaq, ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy among Muslims and favoured a relook on grounds like gender equality and secularism.
The Ministry of Law and Justice, in its affidavit, had referred to constitutional principles like gender equality, secularism, international covenants, religious practices and marital law prevalent in various Islamic countries to advocate that the practice of triple talaq and polygamy needed to be adjudicated upon afresh by the apex court.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:32 pmIt is time ordinary Muslims in our country wake up and tell members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to just keep quiet. Instead of making outlandish statements, members of AIMLPB should think rationally. By refusing to accept the ground reality that our country is not an Islamic nation, who will lose? Not these “enlightened” individuals but the Muslim community at large. If members of AIMLPB continue issue such statements on Muslim personal law no one will take them seriously. Ordinary citizens, who have no religious bias, can then be easily provoked to think that only hardcore Hindutva will compel these members of AIMLPB to think rationally. That will be very sad for our democracy and our secularism.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:25 pmLet Sharia should be implemented for Muslims. This is what they want. Give punishment also according to Sharia ..... But do not let them hide in carpet of Muslim laws when the humanity is in stake.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:22 pmkrishna had 16000 wives was it not polygamy , dashrat had so many wives , all kings in ramayana and mahabharata had so many wives , droupadi had 5 husbands - polyandry dharmendra married second without giving divorce to firstReply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:22 pmPigs keep monkeys agitated in bhartvarsh just by not singing certain songs. Monkeys sing a song that make piggs very angry. To see all this visit INCREDIABLE India. One must visit it on his/her own risk though.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:17 pmNext the Khaps will say they have 'cons utional rights' to implement honor killing for same gotra marriages.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:12 pmThese es are needed in India to keep the monkeys of bjp in agitated stateReply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 4:57 pmSharia is for the rights of women...half knowledge Muslims and non Muslims abuse the sharia rights given to individual...no law except sharia speaks against female foetus abortion than sharia...female rights amongdividing properties also being advocated by sharia h.. .people pick and choose lawsReply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 4:50 pmAIMPLB is a private NGO. It does not have any statutory or cons utional backing. All fatwas decrees by it are invalid. Moreover T3 violates cons utional rights of women. Cons utional rights of women su des Right to religion.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 4:49 pmWhy don't President, PMO,SC,HC, speak the truth, TRUTH that Allah is NON-EXISTENT, really nonexistent just like nonexistent Ram or any gods or ghosts. And let truth prevail that Ramayana was just a mythological good old story, like bible or quran.... But, as time has changed. Now, We don't need any Gods, Allah, Atma, Pramatma, MahaAtma, ,Hari, (they all never existed among us, were just concepts forced into our throats....) Now, we really don't need them for our betterment in society, in genuine democracy. And unless, we speak the TRUTH to our people, and to the world, that #NoGods #NoTerrorismBusiness in Mandirs,Masjids, GoldenTemples, Haridwar, VaranasiGhats... Unfortunately, these confusions will deliberately be prevailed upon us, by people like killer ad, (Bapu of India)Asharam, ModiRam , ramdev and keep perpetuating power over us, until we have the guts to speak the truth that we don't need any gods. NoGods, NoReligion, NoCastes Please! 09871966707 GuitaruncleReply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:03 pmExactly SaidReply
- Load More Comments