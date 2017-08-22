Triple Talaq verdict will usher in equality among women: Paresh Rawal

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

The Supreme Court ruling on triple talaq will usher in an era of equality among women, actor-politician Paresh Rawal said in Mumbai on Tuesday. The BJP MP welcomed Supreme Court’s verdict, setting aside the practice of divorce through ‘talaq-e-bidat’ among Muslims, saying it was an “affirmation of women’s rights” and would give them relief from discrimination.

“It is good that Muslim women are getting their right and it is a matter of pride for them and the entire country. Muslim women, too, have respect. It is not that if you are part of one community then it doesn’t mean you should not be respected. I am talking about Indian women,” Rawal told reporters on the sidelines of an event of his upcoming film.

Asked if the SC verdict will bring in equality, Rawal said, “Exactly. It is not written in Islam…Quran and despite that it was happening. It is sad. But better late than never.”

The SC verdict said that if the Centre does not bring a law within six months, then its injunction on triple talaq will continue. “We welcome the decision. I am sure the Parliament will do it (bring a law in six months),” Rawal said.

Noted actor Rishi Kapoor, who was also present at the event, expressed his happiness over the verdict.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App