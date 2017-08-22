Triple Talaq verdict: Who said what on Supreme Court ruling

New Delhi: Advocate Farah Faiz, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Thursday. The Apex court on Thursday began a historic hearing on the constitutional validity of triple talaq. PTI Photo New Delhi: Advocate Farah Faiz, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Thursday. The Apex court on Thursday began a historic hearing on the constitutional validity of triple talaq. PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the instant divorce practice of triple talaq among Muslims is “void”, “illegal” and”unconstitutional”. The apex court by 3:2 verdict held that the triple talaq is against the basic tenets of Quran.

While Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeerwere in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq, asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U ULalit held it as violative of the Constitution.

Here are the fresh reactions coming after the triple talaq verdict:

Siddharth Nath Singh: The Supreme Court’s decision is historic. India is a secular country, but its definition was distorted on religious grounds. Now, the Supreme Court has termed triple talaq as unconstitutional.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: I welcome the historic decision by the Supreme Court to declare triple talaq as unconstitutional. A huge step forward for women’s rights.

Yogendra Yadav: A victory for Muslim women and women’s movement in general. Kudos to organisations like Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan for courage and consistency. Muslim leaders,”secular” political parties must focus on real Muslim issues: educational lag, job and housing discrimination, false detentions, not triple tala

Salman Khurshid: What we hoped to happen has now happened, it is a good decision. This decision portrays the truth, reality and the true spirit of Islam.

Dr. SY Qureshi: “Supreme Court bars triple talaaq till Parliament makes a law. Asks Parliament to make a law. AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) lost an opportunity to introduce this reform itself”, tweeted Qureshi.

Petitioner Shayara Bano: I welcome and support the judgement of the apex court. It’s a historic day for Muslim women.

BJP Minister Vijay Goel: The Central government now has the support of Muslim women on the issue of Triple Talaq.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan: Welcome Supreme Court’s judgement, request Central Government to bring in a legislation soon.

Member of AIMPLB- Z. Jilani: We have respected SC’s judgements in past, today’s judgement on Triple will also be considered by us.

Maneka Gandhi: It’s a good judgement and its another step towards gender justice and gender equality.

Congress party: The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision striking down instant triple talaq.

“The Supreme Court decision striking down triple talaq 3:2 is a progressive decision which all right thinking people must welcome,” senior Congress leader Manish Tewari told The Indian Express.

He said, “if you go into the constitutional history of India, the framers of the Indian Constitution had abolished untouchability by inserting an article right at the inception…it was article 17.”

“At that point in time somebody could have argued that untouchability was intrinsic to the Hindu faith. But the framers of the Constitution took a very very constructive view. And similarly by a judicial fiat something which is impacting the rights of Muslim women has now been done away with. Every progressive and right thinking person should welcome the supreme court decision.”

