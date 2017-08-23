Triple talaq verdict to ensure Muslim women’s right, equality: Ficci Ladies Organisation

The Supreme Court by a majority verdict yesterday set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional. The Supreme Court by a majority verdict yesterday set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq is a strong step which will curb this unconstitutional and arbitrary practice, Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO) said. “As a women organisation, we stand for women empowerment and this judgement is a strong step towards curbing the unconstitutional and arbitrary triple talaq practice, which is a huge obstacle in the path of enabling Muslim women to live life with dignity,” FLO President Vasvi Bharat Ram said.

She said in a statement that this is a commendable step towards Muslim women’s right and equality. She added that the government must now ensure that the judgement is enforced as a law as soon as possible. FLO is the women business wing of the Federation of Indian chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

The practice of instant triple talaq enabled the husband to unilaterally terminate the matrimonial relationship without a cause.

