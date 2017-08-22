Triple talaq verdict live updates: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment today

Triple Talaq verdict Live: The Supreme Court, while deliberating the matter had heard several pleas and petitions filed by Muslim women. (Representational Image) Triple Talaq verdict Live: The Supreme Court, while deliberating the matter had heard several pleas and petitions filed by Muslim women. (Representational Image)

The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment on the controversial practice of instant triple talaq on Tuesday. A bench comprising of five judges, headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar, had reserved its verdict on May 18, six days after the hearing began on May 11.

During the hearings, the court had clarified that it would only deliberate whether the practice of ‘triple talaq’ is part of an “enforceable” fundamental right to practice religion among Muslims and not on the practice of polygamy. The bench, which included Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Natiman, U U Lalit and S Abdul Nazeer, while deliberating the issue, heard several pleas filed by Muslim women who had challenged the practice of instant triple talaq, where a man divorces his wife by pronouncing the word ‘talaq’ thrice.

The apex court had also observed that the practice was the “worst” and “not a desirable” form of dissolution of marriage. The practice was also slammed on the grounds of right to equality by several senior lawyers including Ram Jethmalani. Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, who assisted the bench as an amicus curae described the practice as “sinful but legal”. He also said the system of instant triple talaq “cannot be justified or given legal validity”, to which one of the judges asked whether “something abhorred by religion can be made law by man.”

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi, assured the court that in case all forms of triple talaq practice are declared unconstitutional, the Centre will come up with a law for Muslims to file for divorce. In its stand, the Centre had declared the practice as “extra-judicious” and “discriminatory”.

Triple Talaq judgment Live updates:

8.20 am: There are six petitions before the Supreme Court. The main plea has been filed by Uttarkhand-based Shayara Bano, whose husband of 15 years divorced her by pronounced triple talaq. In her petition, Bano contended that “the Muslim husband’s right to ask for divorce by uttering talaq three times in a row is completely unilateral, unguided, absolute and has no rationale. It cannot be identified with Muslim culture and is not part of Muslim law. So it is not part of religion and hence not part of the right to practise or propogate religion and deserves no protection.”

7.45 am: The court will give its judgement at 10:30 am.

