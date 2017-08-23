Triple talaq verdict: ‘I hope no one will now go through what I did’

Ishrat Jehan (Subham Dutta) Ishrat Jehan (Subham Dutta)

“I hope no one will now undergo what I went through,” said Ishrat Jehan of Howrah, one of the petitioners to the Supreme Court against triple talaq. “My husband called me from Dubai and said ‘Talaq, talaq, talaq’. It was so sudden.” Md Murtaza Ansari, who works in Dubai, had made that call in April 2015. Ishrat, a mother of four, now lives in Howrah with two of her children. After the divorce, all her children had been with her husband’s family; two came back to her recently.

“I was waiting for the news,” said Ishrat, 30. “Now Muslim women will be able to live with their heads high. After the verdict, I feel Muslim women will get their rights and their equality back. I went to court to get justice, now I think that I will get justice. I am a religious person but I believe one should not be allowed to get a divorce over phone or just by saying talaq thrice.”

Ishrat was 14 when she got married in 2001. She settled with her husband first in Bihar, then they moved to Howrah. Ishrat’s first three children were girls, which is what, she alleges, set her husband against her. After her fourth child, a son, her husband suddenly made the call to say talaq thrice and has never spoken with her again.

Her children were taken to Bihar, where her husband later remarried. “Since the electricity connection here was in their [in-laws’] name, they did not pay the bills and it got snapped some months ago,” she said. “Just 15 days ago, my eldest daughter Shayestha, 13, and son Zaid, 7, came to me,” she said. “They could not live in Bihar since their stepmother ill-treats them. My other two children, Kehekasha, 11, and Bushra, 9, are still there. I miss them and want them back.”

She is meeting her expenses with help from her sister. “I don’t know how my children will grow up. I have no money,” she said. She lodged a case for maintenance with a Howrah court before she went to the Supreme Court on triple talaq. “My case for maintenance in the lower court is still on. I have to find some job or a means to earn. There is a long fight ahead of me,” she said.

