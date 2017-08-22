Triple talaq verdict historic, marks new beginning for Muslim women: Amit Shah

BJP National Preisdent Amit Shah. (PTI Photo) BJP National Preisdent Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq as “historic” and said it marked the beginning of a new epoch of equality and self respect for Muslim women in the country. Shah also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led central government for presenting the viewpoint of the Muslim women, who contested the issue, “in a just manner” before the apex court.

Viewing it as a “resolute step towards New India”, he stressed that the Supreme Court’s majority verdict was not a defeat or win for anyone. It was a “victory of rights to equality and fundamental Constitutional rights”, Shah told reporters. “We welcome the verdict. The Supreme Court has given a historic decision. This verdict has given the right to crores of women to live with equality and dignity.

“It is a beginning of a new epoch of self-respect and equality for Muslim women. The party (BJP) welcomes the rights and respect the women have received and sees it as a resolute step towards a New India,” he said. The BJP chief observed that the law of triple talaq does not exist in many Muslim countries across the world.

The Supreme Court by a majority verdict Tuesday set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void and invalid. The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.

