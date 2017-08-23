Triple talaq verdict: ‘He wrote, I’m giving triple talaq, he didn’t even say talaq 3 times’

Express Photo Express Photo

Aafreen Rahman who flew in from Jaipur on Tuesday morning to reach the Supreme Court, was hopeful yet apprehensive. “We were hopeful that the court ruling will be in our favour, but there was some apprehension. It is a historic victory. We are hoping the Centre will pass a strict law,” the 28-year-old MBA graduate said post-verdict.

On January 27 last year, Rahman received a letter through speed post. It was from her lawyer-husband. “He wrote: ‘I am giving you triple talaq on the basis of the Sharia law’. He did not even say talaq thrice. He said that I was not physically fit, and that my family had hidden this from him and his family,” she said.

The two had met on a matrimonial website and got married in 2014 — a wedding that cost Rs 20 lakh. “They [in-laws] wanted a lavish wedding and my family used all their savings in my marriage. But problems started soon after — my husband hit me and I was harassed at my in-laws’ home. A year later, I was thrown out of their house,” she said.

Until Aafreen got that letter last year, there had been several efforts to reconcile from her end, she said. Last year, she was travelling in a bus with her mother when they met with an accident. “My mother died in the accident and I was badly injured. My husband came to Jaipur for a few days and I thought that we could overcome our differences. Soon, he cut off all ties. Three months later, I got that letter.”

With her ribs fractured in the accident, Aafreen is still struggling to find courage to live on her own. “I am ]still] not physically fit and the events of the past few years have been mentally and physically stressful. I live with my brother in Jaipur. I have not been able to think about my career — it will take some time,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App