Triple talaq verdict: ‘Going back to my husband will be a sacrifice, but I will do so for my son’

Gulshan Parveen Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, was oblivious to the fact that not very far from her small rented apartment in East Delhi, the Supreme Court had pronounced a landmark verdict. On being informed that a majority verdict had held the practice of instant triple talaq void and invalid, her immediate reaction was that she would go back to her husband. Two years ago, Gulshan’s Rampur-based husband had sent her a talaqnama on a Rs 10 stamp paper when she was at her parents’ home.

The talaqnama, which she refused to accept, was the culmination of two years of physical battering over dowry demands. “I know I will be making a sacrifice by going back to the same person, but I want to do it for the sake of my three-year-old son Ridan. I am glad the Supreme Court has given a favourable verdict; at least now there won’t be instances of such wide misuse,” she said.

She said that since the talaqnama, her husband had not even enquired about her son, but she was resolute about returning to him. “My in-laws verbally abused me while my husband often battered me over dowry demands, at times with an iron rod. He would taunt me saying that once he divorces me, he would marry a well-to-do woman. I don’t want him to have that satisfaction, not while my son grows up fatherless,” she said.

Gulshan, youngest of six siblings, said it was her eldest brother Rais Ahmed’s idea to approach the advocates who were dealing with Shayara Bano’s case. Her petition, filed in June 2017, was soon clubbed with Shayara’s petition. The 31-year-old postgraduate in English literature seeks solace in poetry, especially of Robert Frost. “I used to work as a teacher, but my husband made me quit my job. Now my brothers financially support me as I have been too depressed to even look for a job,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App