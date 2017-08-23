Triple talaq verdict: ‘For us, religion comes first,’ say some

An October 2016 file photo of a protest in Mumbai against ‘interference’ with the practice of triple talaq. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) An October 2016 file photo of a protest in Mumbai against ‘interference’ with the practice of triple talaq. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Even as many Muslims hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to do away with triple talaq, there were some dissenting voices. Haji Mohammed Raz (55), who owns a garment shop, says, “Islam is the most free and modern religion, and all the rules contained within the Quran and the Hadith are good for men and women.”

“Women also get advantages as they do not have to worry about income and often direct the working of the household. Both women and men get advantages and both have to make sacrifices. An individual cannot have everything.” He adds, “For us, our religion comes first and if we do not follow the scriptures we cannot be Muslim.”

He feels his views are aligned with the Constitution. Raz adds, “The Constitution clearly states that every individual has a right to practice any religion the way they see fit.” Some believe that the Supreme Court’s intervention was an interference in the personal issues of the Muslim community and it would have been more prudent for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board to have dealt with the issue.

“Yes, the AIMPLB is the right body for this, because their decision will take into account the scriptures and ordinary Muslim sentiments, which have been hurt by this decision,” says Jaseem Toor (38), a tour consultant with National Holidays. He adds, “This nation is a secular nation, which means every individual should be able to practise his religion without interference.”

Some, however, supported the verdict as being in line with Islamic tenets. Sadam Sheikh (25), who works as an taxi driver said, “The SC verdict is sound because instant triple talaq is not Islamic. The Quran clearly lays out the procedure for divorce, which takes a period of three months when the couple try to work things out. If they still can’t resolve differences, then divorce should be granted.”

